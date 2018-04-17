This Tiny Home in Paris Unfolds Like a Children's Pop-Up Book

When the owners of this tiny one-room flat wished to revamp the space into a rental property, they turned to Paris–based Batiik Studio for help. Challenged by the apartment's tiny layout, the studio set out to maximize the space in the most ingenious of ways.

The director at Studio Batiik, Rebecca Benichou, explains that she was inspired by Moroccan style when redesigning the home.

Located in an elegant larger home in the 10th Arrondissement, the unit—also known as the Marie-Joséphine project—has been characterized by archways, alcoves, and an overall chic, muted color scheme.



The redesign includes bespoke cabinetry which conceals a hidden dining table and stools, as well as a small fridge.

Thanks to an artful design, the charming abode has been defined by the fact that its key amenities are concealed behind hidden compartments, which unfold like characters in a children's pop-up book and reveal themselves in brilliant pops of color.



The tiny table with two stools pops out from the cabinetry.

A detail of the brilliantly colored table and stools.

The compact bathroom is tucked away behind an arched-shaped mirror.

The bathroom features light gray tiles, a shower, sink, and toilet.

The view looking out from the bathroom.

A peek at the delightful "kitchenette."

Pop-out doors not only reveal storage space, but also a tiny refrigerator, and microwave.

The sofa is the most conventional space-saving feature, as it easily unfolds into a bed. The arched closet houses the washer/dryer.

A small balcony reveals mesmerizing views of the city.