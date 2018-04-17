This Tiny Home in Paris Unfolds Like a Children's Pop-Up Book
When the owners of this tiny one-room flat wished to revamp the space into a rental property, they turned to Paris–based Batiik Studio for help. Challenged by the apartment's tiny layout, the studio set out to maximize the space in the most ingenious of ways.
Located in an elegant larger home in the 10th Arrondissement, the unit—also known as the Marie-Joséphine project—has been characterized by archways, alcoves, and an overall chic, muted color scheme.
Thanks to an artful design, the charming abode has been defined by the fact that its key amenities are concealed behind hidden compartments, which unfold like characters in a children's pop-up book and reveal themselves in brilliant pops of color.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Batiik Studio,
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample