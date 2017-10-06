A Fantastic Egg-Shaped Camping Pod Along the Loire Estuary

Inspired by naturalist and "bird charmer" Émile Plocq, Mr. Plocq’s Caballon is an egg-shaped camping pod situated on the banks of the Loire river estuary. Architects Aurélie Poirrier, Igor-Vassili Pouchkarevtch-Dragoche and Vincent O’Connor took inspiration from the naturalist’s expeditions to Africa, for which he allegedly built a ship and relied on the help of migrating birds.



Fittingly, the pod has a naval vessel’s wooden hull, while the top half is covered in white canvas with clear plastic in the "cockpit" area, so guests can sleep with a view of the stars. The structure was built as part of the annual Imaginary Nights event hosted by Loirestua, the local tourism board, which allows visitors to stay in extraordinary quarters along the Loire estuary.