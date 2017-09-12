A Family-Run Operation Refreshes a Portland Midcentury, Now Offered at $899K

When family-run, Portland-based Valence Real Estate snatched up the midcentury home at 6767 SE Thorburn Street , it was with the intention of giving the home the update it deserved. "In the space of remodeled, move-in-ready homes, there’s not much with a commitment to high design principles and quality craftsmanship," says Leigh Shelton, who runs the business along with her husband Ben McLeod and his cousin Doug McLeod. "The race to the top in prices seems to be causing a race to the bottom in quality."

With their eye for design and background in custom carpentry, the team founded design-build firm Modern Angle to conduct the renovation. They preserved the deeply-recessed entryway, a glass-walled atrium, and the home’s vaulted ceilings, but significantly revamped the top floor to create a more efficient use of space, using SmartDraw to make the new plan.

Energy-efficient windows replaced single-pane glass, the central cooling and heating systems were updated, and the roof and plumbing were modernized. Throughout the home, hardwood floors and slate tiles upgraded old carpet and linoleum. The team enlisted local studio Spacecraft to design and build the new kitchen, which boasts dark-stained maple plywood cabinets, and custom bathroom vanities. They added a spa bath to the finished lower level, creating an 800-square-foot space that could be rented out for extra income.

Surrounded by Douglas firs and positioned to capture views of Mount St. Helens on clear days, this four-bedroom, four-bath residence in Portland’s Mt. Tabor neighborhood is an impeccable update to a 1967 home.

