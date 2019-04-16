A Family Builds a Tiny Backyard Studio on an Even Tinier Budget
A Family Builds a Tiny Backyard Studio on an Even Tinier Budget

By Justin Ellis / Photos by Christopher Churchill
In coastal Massachusetts, a resourceful couple and their equally enterprising children use reclaimed materials to create a versatile 168-square-foot backyard building.

Tim and Meg Ferguson Sauder had two problems: Like many parents, they wanted more space for their active family. They also needed to get rid of a deteriorating, hornet-infested storage shed sitting in the yard of their home in Gloucester, Massachusetts. So the family devised a solution in the form of a gift-box-size modern outbuilding that’s more of a weekend retreat than simply a place to park the lawn mower.  

