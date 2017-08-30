A Donald Wexler-Designed Midcentury Home in Palm Springs Asks $599K

Architect Donald Wexler (1926-2015) first moved to Palm Springs in 1952, where the then-empty stretches of harsh desert terrain inspired him to build minimalist, steel houses that would come to define the Coachella Valley. In the early 1960s, Wexler teamed up with Richard Harrison to launch their first residential subdivision in the city, the El Rancho Vista Estates. Now, desert modernist buffs can buy one of the model homes at 1659 Via Roberto Miguel, currently on the market for $599,000. Boasting a "flagship floor plan," the Casablanca layout features three bedrooms and two baths in 1,363 square feet.