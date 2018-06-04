A Family Customizes an Off-Grid Tiny Home With Online Design Tools

A tiny house builder’s clever online design tools enable a family of five to create their dream home.
When the Nguyens, a couple with three young children, were looking to build a tiny home that would comfortably accommodate their entire family, while also allowing them to live sustainably off-grid in East Washington, they immediately turned to Nevada–based tiny house designers and builders TruForm Tiny.
"Our design site allows the customer to choose additional lofts and downstairs bedrooms," says Malia Schultheis, a designer and analyst at TruForm. "In this case, the Nguyen family asked for a second loft and wall below it. Our standard roofline is 4:12 and 12:12 gable. The expanded dormer option changes the roofline to 4:12 and flat over the main loft."
"Our family still co-sleeps, so the two sleeping lofts work well for us. Our IKEA Friheten sofa pulls out into a queen-size bed, and the bump-out nook is also big enough for lounging on," explains Mr. Nguyen. "Our family loves spending time together, so living in a small space feels natural to us, but we love that we still have private areas when we need them."
Shop the Look
Save
Get the Tiny Homes Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.