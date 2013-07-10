A Connecticut Cottage Outfitted with Modern Furniture


By Diana Budds
In Guilford, Connecticut, residents Suzanne and Brooks Kelley furnished the glass-walled living room of their cottage with an array of classic items paired with minimalist contemporary pieces, all in a soothing mix of neutral hues.

Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors helped select the items, which include as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, an Eileen Grey E1027 side table, an Encore sofa from Room & Board, and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.

