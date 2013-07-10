View Photos
A Connecticut Cottage Outfitted with Modern Furniture
Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds –
In Guilford, Connecticut, residents Suzanne and Brooks Kelley furnished the glass-walled living room of their cottage with an array of classic items paired with minimalist contemporary pieces, all in a soothing mix of neutral hues.
Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors helped select the items, which include as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, an Eileen Grey E1027 side table, an Encore sofa from Room & Board, and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
To see more of the modern house designed by Gray Organschi Architects, click here.