A Completely Dysfunctional Nevada Kitchen Becomes Everyone's Favorite Spot for Parties

Members of Chip and Susie Hobson’s dining club could be forgiven for wanting to hold all their dinners at the couple’s Reno home. Or, specifically, in their eat-in kitchen, an airy volume featuring clean-lined cabinetry and filled with light. Recalling the U-shaped kitchen, cramped dining area and breakfast nook that originally made up the space, architect Jack Hawkins laughs, saying, "It was completely dysfunctional."