A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy
View Photos
Latin American Homes + Home Tours

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Sited along a creek near the commune of Curacaví in Chile’s Santiago Metropolitan Region, “Quebrada House,” which translates to "ravine house" in English, is raised on slanted stilts and accessed via a bridge-like walkway with trees rising through its deck.

The stilts, or pilotis, helped reduce the construction impact on the land. From within, the elevated house looks out to the middle of the surrounding trees.

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 1 of 9 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Designed by Chilean firm UNarquitectura in response to a brief for a tree house, Quebrada House has a distinctive break through its center, which splits its interiors into a large section—holding the living area, dining room, and kitchen facilities—and another smaller section, where the bedroom and bathroom located.

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 2 of 9 -
Photo Categories:

This divided arrangement provides a solution to the sloping plot, and also helps differentiate the private and public spaces within the house’s compact, 431-square-foot interior. 

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 3 of 9 -
Photo Categories:

The split-level floor separates the living area from the bedroom, which is a few steps above a living and dining lounge that looks out to trees. 

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 4 of 9 -

A predominantly white interior palette offers a beautiful contrast to the black-painted pine of the house’s facade and the dark wood deck. 

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 5 of 9 -

From the kitchen and living-dining lounge, a large glass wall brings in plenty of sun and moonlight, frames stunning views of the surroundings, and connects the interiors with its arboreal environment. 

A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 6 of 9 -
A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 7 of 9 -
A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 8 of 9 -


A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy - Photo 9 of 9 -

Project Credits: 

- Architecture: UNarqitectura

- Builder/general contractor: Manuel Rebolledo 

- Structural and civil engineering: Guillermo Moreno 

- Lighting: Opendark