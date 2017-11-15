A Little Chilean Tree House That's One With the Canopy

The stilts, or pilotis, helped reduce the construction impact on the land. From within, the elevated house looks out to the middle of the surrounding trees.



Designed by Chilean firm UNarquitectura in response to a brief for a tree house, Quebrada House has a distinctive break through its center, which splits its interiors into a large section—holding the living area, dining room, and kitchen facilities—and another smaller section, where the bedroom and bathroom located.

This divided arrangement provides a solution to the sloping plot, and also helps differentiate the private and public spaces within the house’s compact, 431-square-foot interior.

The split-level floor separates the living area from the bedroom, which is a few steps above a living and dining lounge that looks out to trees.

A predominantly white interior palette offers a beautiful contrast to the black-painted pine of the house’s facade and the dark wood deck.

From the kitchen and living-dining lounge, a large glass wall brings in plenty of sun and moonlight, frames stunning views of the surroundings, and connects the interiors with its arboreal environment.



