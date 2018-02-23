A Chic, Renovated A-Frame in Palm Springs Asks $535K

Sarah Sherman Samuel is a designer, creative director, and content creator based in Los Angeles, California, who helms a popular design blog under her moniker. Since 2015, readers have been following along with the top-to-bottom renovation of her 1961 A-frame tucked away on a 3/4-acre lot in Snow Creek, a neighborhood 10 minutes from downtown Palm Springs. After all her hard work, Samuel recently listed the A-frame for $535,000.

According to her blog, when Samuel first toured the house she encountered "cloud murals, a scary dungeon-esque bathroom, and stanky old carpet." Much of the 784-square-foot space felt cramped and dated. However, she knew the home had good bones, so she decided to start renovating.