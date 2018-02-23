A Chic, Renovated A-Frame in Palm Springs Asks $535K

A Los Angeles designer lists her 1961 A-frame on the market after a top-to-bottom renovation.
Sarah Sherman Samuel is a designer, creative director, and content creator based in Los Angeles, California, who helms a popular design blog under her moniker. Since 2015, readers have been following along with the top-to-bottom renovation of her 1961 A-frame tucked away on a 3/4-acre lot in Snow Creek, a neighborhood 10 minutes from downtown Palm Springs. After all her hard work, Samuel recently listed the A-frame for $535,000.
According to her blog, when Samuel first toured the house she encountered "cloud murals, a scary dungeon-esque bathroom, and stanky old carpet." Much of the 784-square-foot space felt cramped and dated. However, she knew the home had good bones, so she decided to start renovating.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
In addition to the main living, dining, and kitchen areas, the one-bedroom, one-bath home includes several charming nooks and crannies, such as a sleeping loft with a view of the mountains, a den off the living room that can be used as a second bedroom, and a plethora of outdoor spaces. Hiking trails—such as the Pacific Crest Trail—are easily accessible from the property. Plus, the buyer has the opportunity to purchase some—or all—of the furniture after closing.
The home is currently listed here, but if you're interested in learning more about the renovation details, check out Samuel's website.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.