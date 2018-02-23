A Chic, Renovated A-Frame in Palm Springs Asks $535K
A Chic, Renovated A-Frame in Palm Springs Asks $535K

By Melissa Dalton
A Los Angeles designer lists her 1961 A-frame on the market after a top-to-bottom renovation.

Sarah Sherman Samuel is a designer, creative director, and content creator based in Los Angeles, California, who helms a popular design blog under her moniker. Since 2015, readers have been following along with the top-to-bottom renovation of her 1961 A-frame tucked away on a 3/4-acre lot in Snow Creek, a neighborhood 10 minutes from downtown Palm Springs. After all her hard work, Samuel recently listed the A-frame for $535,000. 

According to her blog, when Samuel first toured the house she encountered "cloud murals, a scary dungeon-esque bathroom, and stanky old carpet." Much of the 784-square-foot space felt cramped and dated. However, she knew the home had good bones, so she decided to start renovating. 

In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.

In addition to the main living, dining, and kitchen areas, the one-bedroom, one-bath home includes several charming nooks and crannies, such as a sleeping loft with a view of the mountains, a den off the living room that can be used as a second bedroom, and a plethora of outdoor spaces. Hiking trails—such as the Pacific Crest Trail—are easily accessible from the property. Plus, the buyer has the opportunity to purchase some—or all—of the furniture after closing. 

"We didn't have to do a lot to this room aside from tearing out the carpeting, installing the tile floor, switching out the lighting, and a whole lot of painting, but it is still satisfying to see, none-the-less," Samuel says. The ladder pictured above leads to the sleeping loft.

Samuel set up a bed in this den alcove off the living room, to use as a second sleeping spot. The crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood panelling and the headboard is a DIY.

Here is a view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.

Samuel carried the handmade Fireclay tile up to the ceiling and painted the walls with the Polar Bear shade by Behr.

The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, the faucet is from Homary, and the sconces are from Cedar &amp; Moss.

The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.

In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.

Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar &amp; Moss.

The principal bedroom has deck access and views into the mountains.

Samuel installed a dining area in the front of the house.

This pergola-covered seating area—featuring hanging chairs—is off the living room.

A lounging deck and fire pit off the principal bedroom.

The home is currently listed here, but if you're interested in learning more about the renovation details, check out Samuel's website.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.