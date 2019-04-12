Subscribe
This Home in the Ontario Wilderness Is 12 Miles From the Nearest Powerline
An architect designing hospitals in Rwanda first brought sustainability to a lakeside dwelling in Ontario.
a
Alex Bozikovic
Nina Libeskind on Ground Zero, How Architecture Can Help Heal, and Our Political Moment
A powerful insider shares insights on building a successful architecture practice through partnership.
a
Alex Bozikovic
Hot to Trot
In rural Canada, an architect imports an American typology to create a year-round refuge rooted in the landscape.
a
Alex Bozikovic