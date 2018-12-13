These 7 Vintage Airstreams Were Transformed Into Modern Escapes
As emblems of the midcentury automobile-oriented vacation culture, Airstream trailers combined aerodynamic aesthetics with compact, modern interiors. They were originally designed to incorporate aircraft construction methods that would lessen wind resistance and improve the strength-to-weight ratio of the trailers—namely, an aerodynamic, curved shape, polished aluminum exterior, and riveted panels. Their interiors were innovative for the time and were complete with synthetic fabrics, laminate countertops and cabinets, and creative storage solutions.
These quintessential exterior features have been preserved and even restored in these seven contemporary renovations of vintage Airstreams.
Cover photo by Smiling Forest Photography
1978 Trade Wind a.k.a. Sophia
Renovated by Hofmann Architecture
A Life-Changing 1977 Airstream
Renovated by Kate Oliver and Ellen Prasse
1976 Land Yacht International
Renovated by Lynne Knowlton
1954 Flying Cloud
Renovated by ArtisTree
1979 Aistream in New Mexico
Renovated by Melissa and Rusty Miller
Airstreams at Autocamp Russian River
Designed by Dan Weber Architecture and Geremia Design
Airstream With a Hidden Murphy Bed
Renovation by Toshihiko Suzuki