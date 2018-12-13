As emblems of the midcentury automobile-oriented vacation culture, Airstream trailers combined aerodynamic aesthetics with compact, modern interiors. They were originally designed to incorporate aircraft construction methods that would lessen wind resistance and improve the strength-to-weight ratio of the trailers—namely, an aerodynamic, curved shape, polished aluminum exterior, and riveted panels. Their interiors were innovative for the time and were complete with synthetic fabrics, laminate countertops and cabinets, and creative storage solutions.

These quintessential exterior features have been preserved and even restored in these seven contemporary renovations of vintage Airstreams.

Cover photo by Smiling Forest Photography

Renovated by Hofmann Architecture

