This Oregon Company Crafts Exceptional Tiny Homes Starting at $40K

In early 2014, Portland, Oregon–based brothers Jason and Zach Francis were building traditional, stick-and-brick homes while their brother-in-law Tyson Spiess, who was at a career crossroads, had developed an obsession with tiny homes. The three young men got together and decided to embark on a little side project. They bought a trailer frame, backed it into Jason’s garage, and got to work. Midway through, they asked their wives for input on the interiors, which helped turned their tiny house into a cozy, modern home.