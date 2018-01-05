8 Charming Parisian Apartments You'll Want to Book Right Now

Modern Parisian homes, many of which are located in historic buildings, tend to include carefully considered vintage pieces and colorblocked walls that add a little joie de vivre to interiors.



If you're planning your next vacation in the City of Light, then we suggest taking a look at these eight holiday apartments that blend old world charm with modern style.

Average price: $355 per night

Previously an old factory in the Montreuil district in the eastern part of the city, this loft-style residence has a numerous skylights, large windows, and high ceilings. Its walls are painted in bright colors, and a bathroom boasts a glass ceiling. | Book Now