8 IKEA Hacks to Bring Your Furniture From Basic to Brilliant
By Kate Reggev –
Brace yourself—you'll be tempted to add each of these clever IKEA hacks to your list of weekend projects.
From affordable prices to sleek, Scandinavian-inspired designs, there's no shortage of reasons for IKEA's predominance in today's homes. While our familiarity with the furniture and home goods behemoth makes its products easy to spot, that's not the case with the pieces below. Not only have these eight items been totally reimagined, but they've also taken the IKEA hack to a whole new level. Scroll ahead to see more, but get ready—once you've snapped out of befuddlement, we have a hunch you'll be eager to hit up the closest store near you.
Cover photo courtesy of Bemz Design
1. A Glossy, Moveable Bar Cart
