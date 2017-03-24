Subscribe
Stories
See All
In conversation with Tricia Guild
The Designers Guild founder on her journey to lifestyle maven, her design philosophy and her favourite pro-styling tips.
Bemz Design
From drab to fab - 10 old IKEA sofas that were given a major facelift
We enlisted the help of some of our favourite influencers to update a bunch of sorry looking ol’ IKEA sofas - and the results are...
Bemz Design
Green: why nature’s neutral is the hue of the future
Pantone’s colour of choice is having a major design moment and we’re digging it.
Bemz Design
An interview with Make It Last: how do sustainability and design coexist?
There are many different aspects of sustainable design.
Bemz Design
Time to update your boudoir: styling tips for the bedroom
You spend a third of your life in bed, you might as well make it enjoyable - and chic.
Bemz Design
How to choose an IKEA sofa to match your personal interior style
Mid-century, shabby chic, classic elegance or modern contemporary.
Bemz Design