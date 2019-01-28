View Photos
8 Iconic Houses in Palm Springs, California
By Design Milk –
With its short distance from Los Angeles, Palm Springs is a popular locale for those looking to escape the urban sprawl for a little bit of laid back paradise.
It’s also a major draw for design lovers around the globe as it’s world-famous for its mid-century architecture. After visiting Modernism Week last month, we decided to take a look at some of the mid-century wonders Palm Springs has to offer.
This story originally appeared on Design Milk and was written by Caroline Williamson.
