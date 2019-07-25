The concept of the kit home is as old as Abraham Lincoln and his log cabin, and as quintessentially American. And it’s no wonder: the DIY kit home is a standardized but customizable item that combines prefabricated parts, affordability, and ease of production with the opportunity for consumer individuality. With vast advances in technology and style, however, today’s prefabricated DIY homes are far from the famed birthplace of Honest Abe. Although the log cabin model remains a popular standard, contemporary kit homes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are more affordable, customizable, and efficient.