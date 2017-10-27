8 Bright and Airy Wood-Paneled Spaces

Although wood paneling may have originated as elegant wall coverings in the 17th and 18th centuries, its 20th-century cousin of the 1970s gave it a bad rap. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, wood paneling, usually made out of veneered plywood rather than solid wood, made its debut and was tremendously popular across the United States because of its easy installation and low price.

However, this also led to a general perception of wood paneling as being dark, claustrophobic, and of poor quality. Here, we take a look at eight projects that refute those views by bringing in a refreshing sense of light.