With an established Hollywood writing and directing career and a busy family, Etan Cohen looked to create a space that served both as a creative home office and as a playful refuge for his wife and kids. Having written screenplays such as Tropic Thunder, Madagascar and Get Hard, Cohen’s comedic and approachable personality served as inspiration for the ATA design team. The project site was typical of a suburban lot in that it lacked views and natural light due to the closeness of neighbors. The solution was to configure the space as a loft-like modern treehouse with an inverted floorplan, positioning the primary living spaces on the top floor for maximum light exposure. This also opens up views to the famous Hollywood sign in the hills.