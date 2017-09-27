5 Light-Filled Spaces That Use Glass Blocks Creatively

Invented in the early-1900s and originally used in floors and ceilings as skylights, glass blocks were soon used in other construction cases including staircases, interior partitions, windows, and even entire facades (like the seminal Maison de Verre in Paris designed by Pierre Chareau). Most glass blocks consist of two glass faces with a hollow center, and can be tinted, textured, translucent, or transparent. Although the popularity of glass blocks dropped by the 1970s, the material experienced a renewed interest in the 1990s. Today, it's gained new respect for its strength, durability, and adaptability to horizontal, vertical, and even curved surfaces. Here, we take a look at five spaces that apply glass blocks in a range of interesting ways.

