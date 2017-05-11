Parker Willis House

By Erika Heet
Parker Willis House
Among the directives for architect Erica Severns from her client, John Parker Willis, was “some chaos in the kitchen design” of his home in a converted San Francisco garage.

Others included saving the old concrete walls and uncovering the history of the building, which Willis, a developer, divided into eight units, keeping one for himself.

Others included saving the old concrete walls and uncovering the history of the building, which Willis, a developer, divided into eight units, keeping one for himself.

In the new 2,770-square-foot apartment, original I-beams brace the structure at dramatic angles and collide overhead, and the raw concrete is tempered by blackened steel, white-oak flooring, and bush-hammered Carrara marble—all selected by Willis.

In the new 2,770-square-foot apartment, original I-beams brace the structure at dramatic angles and collide overhead, and the raw concrete is tempered by blackened steel, white-oak flooring, and bush-hammered Carrara marble—all selected by Willis.

Severns put in a glass-block wall to separate the office from the guest bedroom, and created brand-new bathrooms.

Severns put in a glass-block wall to separate the office from the guest bedroom, and created brand-new bathrooms.

"The structural elements were left rough and exposed while the baths were designed to be clean and sleek," Severns says. The bathroom is by Henrybuilt.

“The structural elements were left rough and exposed while the baths were designed to be clean and sleek,” Severns says. The bathroom is by Henrybuilt.

White also dominates the kicthen, also by Henrybuilt, with accents of stainless steel and wood.

White also dominates the kicthen, also by Henrybuilt, with accents of stainless steel and wood.

Credits

Posted By
Erika Heet
@erikaheet
Architect
Square Feet
  • 2770