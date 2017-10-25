5 Best Retailers in Upcycled Shipping Containers

The following retail brands have all chosen the versatile, mobile, and humble shipping container as a temporary or permanent outpost. Here, we take a look at our favorite inspired retail spaces.



AETHERsf, San Francisco



Located at The Proxy in Hayes Valley, San Francisco, AETHERsf is a concept space constructed from three 40-foot shipping containers stacked on top of each other. In addition to a curated selection of design-focused outerwear, the space features a custom, glass-encased cantilevered lounge, reclaimed oak floors, and a belt-driven "dry cleaner"-style conveyor system. The store is a continuation of AETHER's design relationship with Thierry Gaugain—responsible for AETHERstream (the company's bespoke Airstream popup)—and the company's new partnership with architectural firm Envelope A+D. Chris French Metal provided all of the structural and architectural metal fabrication.