Shipping Container Retail Design



Part of the Building Fashion installation series—which pairs architects and fashion designers to create innovative retails spaces—this shop, designed by Brooklyn-based firm Snarkitecture, delivers a lot of visual bang for little buck: the whole project cost just $5,000. Architect/artists Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen spent three days carving miles of stacked-up architectural foam into a futuristic, glacier-like space. All the work was done by hand, using just a heated wire, as shown below.







Carved-out niches show off accessories, shoes, and piles of folded clothing; other pieces hang in rows on inset rods.







When the project ends next weekend, the foam will be recycled and used for its original intent: as building insulation.



