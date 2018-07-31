5 Artisan Tile Companies That Can Elevate Your Home
One-of-a-kind tiles bring color and dynamism to your home—and have the power to transform spaces.
Text by
Instead of using generic, store-bought tiles, you may want to look to these artisan retailers for extraordinary, handcrafted tiles that add loads of personality to your kitchens and bathrooms. Some of these tiles are so eye-catching, you might even be inspired to use them in a feature wall or for the floor and walls of your pool. Here are five handcrafted tile retailers you'll want to consider for your new home or renovation.
1. Filmore Clark
Published
Save
Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design
Discover inspired kitchens and get design advice for the heart of your home.