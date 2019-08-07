25 Bold Ways to Decorate with Yellow

The color yellow is associated with many things including bliss, happiness, and energy (to name a few). Decorating with yellow illuminates your home, giving off good vibes while also creating an overall positive place to reside in. With spring right around the corner, get inspired to redecorate with this lively color.
Take a peek at twenty-five spaces that are perfectly decorated using the color yellow.
Furnished with vintage Eames chairs, a second-hand sofa, and pendants and tables designed by Nathalie, the space is kept purposefully casual. She painstakingly mixed and tested the paint for the mustard-yellow walls herself—15 times—to match the hue of a Kvadrat textile.
Throughout the house, Curtiss mixed natural materials with industrial ones. Downstairs, fir and cedar wood on the doors and open-joisted ceiling balance the colder, industrial feel of the concrete floor and steel staircase railing. In the dining room, a pendant lamp from RLM Lighting hangs above a table that combines Cherner table legs with a new white laminate top. The yellow chairs are by Tolix.
A modern home office with a pale yellow wall.
"The scale of the installation and the budget must be balanced," Sherman says. "If your budget is $1000, either you can use a less expensive wallpaper and cover all four walls, or you can use a very expensive wallpaper and cover one wall. If you know this ahead of time you can see which option is right for the project at hand."
Neutral accents offset bright yellow details in this room.
A textural retro rug in chartreuse contrasts off pretty pinks and grassy green shades in this living room vignette. The bold yellow color is ever so slightly sour, just enough to make you pucker up in the best way.
Photo courtesy of Manufacture Cogolin #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
In northern New Jersey, a cramped kitchen is reborn as a welcoming space for cooking and entertaining. Decked out in a subtle yellow, the kitchen houses a Wolf drawer microwave tucked unobtrusively under the counter in the display island.
The dining room’s high drama is thanks to a Cellula chandelier by Nunzia Carbone and Tiziano Vudafieri, a sleek Colors table by B. Fattorini for MDF Italia, and a massive yellow painting on
the wall by Polish artist Pitor Uklański.
"I always wanted to have my very own yellow brick road," says Viviana de Loera, whose favorite part of the home is the playful staircase. The original stairs and handrail were preserved in the renovation.
In the bathroom, the home’s epoxy floor transitions from whitish gray to submarine yellow. The sink and tub are by Galassia, and the faucets are by Vola. A ladder, which serves as a towel rack, was sourced from the Danish Emergency Management Agency. The black-and-white industrial laundry bin is by Vipp.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages.
Rest sofa by Anderssen & Voll for Muuto (2011)
Overhead cabinets now can be easily swung open for ease of access. The kitchens are priced at IKEA’s usual retails. A 10 by 10 foot kitchen fitted with Sektion cabinets will range from around $1,300 to $2,200, excluding appliances.
In the guest bathroom, a set of Senegalese nesting baskets mirrors the yellow-and-white pattern on the linoleum floor.
VMM Bench by Marc Supply and Anneli Lahtua: We like the sunny splash of color this bench adds to any space. Photo by Filip Dujardin
Susan relaxes on an Ikea sofa. The yellow accent wall and high ceilings enhance the lightness of the room.
Taking cues from Piet Mondrian's iconic Broadway Boogie Woogie painting, architect and critic Joseph Giovannini recasts a New York City studio apartment.
"The process influenced us all, and turned us into friends for life," says Cooper. "I got so obsessed with that magical yellow wall, I borrowed it for a whole room in my house."
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.
Inspired by her experience growing up in the 1970s as the daughter of an interior decorator, designer Lindsey Adelman created the Tardi Sofa—smartly named because "it took a damn long time." The sensible silhouette is punctuated by the sofa’s playful colorway, evoking an element of surprise and irreverence while adding visual intrigue to any decor.
The door to the front porch, painted in Bright Yellow by Benjamin Moore, is inspired by the island’s local flora.
Farrow & Ball’s Babouche yellow enlivens one of the bedrooms.
The custom kitchen counters are concrete, and the yellow dining chairs add a welcome splash of color.
While addressing plumbing problems, the residents took time to spruce up the bathrooms, adding new tile, fixtures, and, in one, a cheery yellow cabinet.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.