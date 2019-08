A glowing interior palette of bright pinks and reds is defined by jet-black steel frames, water tanks, and roofs in this Australian weekend home. Organic spacial form harmonizes to cohesive effect with the contrasting elements of black window frames and joinery. Refreshingly, the architect departed from a prevailing school of thought that insists rural dwellings blend sympathetically with the Australian bush. Instead, he imagined his building as a bold insertion. (Or the inside of a whale, ribs and all, according to the architect's friends.) Bold though it may be, the house is also practical, making use of clever solutions for resource use and child safety. Read more about the Judd home here.