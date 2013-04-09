Subscribe
Sara Ost
Latest
35
Stories
32
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Tastemaker, the Decorator Matching Service Delivered to Your Home
Tastemaker, the online interior design service that matches you to the right interior designer and then delivers a custom...
Sara Ost
KOR's Kickstarter: Nava Filtering Water Bottle
KOR Water kickstarters (Is that a verb? We're making it a verb) a new filtering water bottle design.
Sara Ost
MANIFESTO Architecture and Modern Atlanta Announce MA Prize 2013: 'Share'
MANIFESTO Architecture and Modern Atlanta (MA) collaborate to host the third annual MA Prize competition.
Sara Ost
Bill Gates Announces Condom Design Contest
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is offering $100,000 to the designer who creates a condom that's more pleasurable to...
Sara Ost
6 Tiny House Resources That Will Help You Downsize Your Life
Move into a mini abode with this roundup of resources on modern small space living.
Sara Ost
Dacor Introduces the Discovery WineStation
Dacor unveils an automated wine dispensing system for the home connoisseur—the first of its kind.
Sara Ost