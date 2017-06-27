20 Modern Home Eat-in Kitchens
Kitchen

20 Modern Home Eat-in Kitchens

By Erika Heet
In spaces small or large, an eat-in kitchen is a useful hub for singles and families alike.

Here are 20 well-designed versions that offer an ideal setup for entertaining a group of friends, whipping up an after-school snack, or enjoying dinner-for-one.

In the kitchen, artist Riley McFerrin installed custom floating shelves.

Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels.&nbsp;

Homeowner Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way, guests can pick their favorite when they sit.&nbsp;

Alexia, Achilleas, and friend Fotini prepare lunch in the kitchen, outfitted with cabinets by Zeyko.

The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.

The Mandayam–Vohra family's Brooklyn kitchen is highlighted by a gold hood that complements Workstead’s signature three-arm chandelier, shown here in its horizontal configuration.

Shown here is the Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.

The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.

Dan Pacek, left, and John Roynon prepare cocktails at their 12-foot "display island" in the renovated kitchen of their home in New Jersey. The couple bought handles matching those on their Thermador refrigerator and used them on a set of pantry doors, one of which conceals the steps to the basement.

Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.

The top of the house is dedicated to a dining area and a kitchen outfitted with steel-topped cabinets from Sanwa Company.&nbsp;

The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the facade and one large light-giving window at the end.

In the kitchen, designer Maca Huneeus prepares lunch with her daughters Ema, 12, and Ofelia, 7. The pendants are Jonathan Adler; the island is a custom design, inspired by a 1960s Dansk tray that belonged to Huneeus’s mother. The barstools are from Blu Dot.

An IdeaPaint wall is in full-effect in this family's kitchen.&nbsp;

In the dining room, Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs sit snugly beneath a table custom-made of Celery Top Pine by Tasmanian furniture designer Dave McKean. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.

The architect placed the windows at Sabrina’s eye level so that she’d be able to see her son, Rocco, playing in the yard outside. "You can feel the seasons changing here," says Chiavelli. "I grew up three miles from here, outside in nature. This is a house for experiencing life."

Designer Jeff Sand’s Universal Chairs combine his love for classic French cafe chairs with an appreciation for "the beautiful metal casings on an old Moto Guzzi." Sand Studios also designed the dining table and pendant lamp.

At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.

In the minimalist kitchen, you'll find sleek steel cabinet systems and a Kono range hood from Elmar.

The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal ("Very trailer," says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.

