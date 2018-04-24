A 1910 Apartment Transforms Into an Open, Radiant Loft

This minimalist Montreal pad relies on exposed brick and glass partitions to create continuity between spaces.
Conceptualized by Canadian designer Anne Sophie Goneau, the elegant, 1,035-square-foot Espace Panet is located on the third floor of a 1910 triplex building in Montreal, Canada. In an awe-inspiring renovation, the compact apartment was transformed into an open, light-filled living space. The challenge of the remodel was to provide division between each function while maximizing space, respecting the original structure, and allowing light to pass between rooms.
Raw materials that were discovered during the demolition determined the overall textural scheme. Visual separations intentionally overlap between adjacent rooms. Furniture extends from one space to another, while the transparency of glass walls further soften spatial separations. Exterior walls, which were stripped down to the brick, stretch across from room to room. A palette of light wood floors, white furnishings, and gray walls is accented by cool blue hues.
The kitchen area is defined by shades of gray: gray cabinets and quartz countertops align with the gray painted brick wall. By contrast, a white island provides sink space, as well as seating for two.
A thin hallway leads from the main living space to the bathroom and bedroom. A full-height window frames the corridor space.
Full-height windows along the exterior fill the space with natural daylight. Transparent glazing allows light to fall deep into the living area as it reflects off the lightly colored surfaces. The living space is an elegant diagram of functional separation combined with spatial continuity, pulled together through beautiful details and thoughtful lighting.