9 Angular Homes Inspired by Geometry
9 Angular Homes Inspired by Geometry

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Homes that are characterized by bold, geometric shapes can create an eye-catching presence while also serving functional purposes.

The interesting angles and unique juxtapositions of the following homes haven't just been designed for show—but they're also multifunctional. Some help bring light into dark spaces, while others enable the homes to blend into the landscape seamlessly. It's safe to say that these designs make for some pretty stunning properties. 

Multi-Generational Home in Washington

Designed by Stettler Design in collaboration with Paul Michael Davis Design, the concept for the Burke-Gilman Bike Trail House was based on the idea of creating a natural extension of its surroundings. The prism-like form of the house features a two-story "public" front and a more intimately scaled, one-story "private" back.&nbsp;

"The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape," says Designer Omar Arbel.

A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king-size bed from Design Within Reach was made possible when the architects Lisa Gray and Alan Organschi of Gray Organschi Architecture raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for "accessory" buildings.

In this modular prefabricated home in Northeast Portland, Oregon, the triangle is the home’s leitmotiv, appearing in the cantilevered bedroom module and the steps approaching the home. It was designed by Jeff Kovel of Skylab Architecture.

Designed by West Architecture Studio, this home in Atlanta, Georgia, was inspired by the geometric construction of the tesseract (the four-dimensional analogue of a cube).&nbsp;

This Melbourne house designed by fmd Architects is made up of a simple cement-and-steel box with elements that fold outwards to create privacy screens where needed. A perforated aluminum fence unravels from the building down toward the street. The material was selected to deter local graffiti artists from leaving their mark. Instead, a recycled brick wall serves as an appropriate canvas for street art.

The home that Charles Gwathmey built for his parents in the Hamptons looks as fresh and modern today as it did in 1965. The home's private guest quarters are nestled on the ground floor, while the public spaces (an open-plan living-dining room and kitchen) are on the second level; with a studio and master bedroom on the top floor to capitalize on views out past the dunes to the Atlantic Ocean.

This London renovation by Stephan Kavanaugh of the London firm Inside Out Architecture was designed to bring out the "dramatic geometry" of the concrete ceiling preserving. It also calls attention to the angular pattern of the crisscrossing, concrete beams.

This 3,000-square-foot home in Toronto was designed by rxlbd. Inspired by the geometric tile game Tetris, the home is compact but with enough exterior glazing to channel natural light throughout the length of the home. &nbsp;At night, the lights from the interior give the feeling that each volume is floating in space.

