Tesseract House

By West Architecture Studio
Tesseract House
View Photos

The main form of this home was inspired by the geometrical construct of the tesseract. What does a four-dimensional hypercube have to do with everyday living? Not much - but we thought it looked pretty interesting just kind of floating there.

West Architecture Studio uploaded Tesseract House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Range, Undermount Sink, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, and Range Hood. Custom floating blackened steel hood designed by West Architecture Studio and fabricated by Luke Prestridge Photo of Tesseract HouseView Photos

Custom floating blackened steel hood designed by West Architecture Studio and fabricated by Luke Prestridge

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Stone Siding Material. Custom ashlar granite stone from local quarry, hand-troweled natural stucco, weathered oak siding from locally storm-felled trees Photo 2 of Tesseract HouseView Photos

Custom ashlar granite stone from local quarry, hand-troweled natural stucco, weathered oak siding from locally storm-felled trees

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Stone Siding Material. All landscapes look better with big rocks. Nice work Brendan Butler Landscapes Photo 3 of Tesseract HouseView Photos

All landscapes look better with big rocks. Nice work Brendan Butler Landscapes

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, and Stone Siding Material. Collaborative landscape design with cor-ten planters by West Architecture Studio and Brendan Butler Photo 4 of Tesseract HouseView Photos

Collaborative landscape design with cor-ten planters by West Architecture Studio and Brendan Butler

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Stone Siding Material. Photo 5 of Tesseract HouseView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Stone Siding Material. Photo 6 of Tesseract HouseView Photos

Credits

Posted By
West Architecture Studio
@westarchitecture
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Post and Beam Builders
Photographer
  • Galina Coada

Overview

Location
  • Atlanta, Georgia
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 3000