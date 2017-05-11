Tesseract House
The main form of this home was inspired by the geometrical construct of the tesseract. What does a four-dimensional hypercube have to do with everyday living? Not much - but we thought it looked pretty interesting just kind of floating there.
West Architecture Studio uploaded Tesseract House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Custom floating blackened steel hood designed by West Architecture Studio and fabricated by Luke Prestridge
Custom ashlar granite stone from local quarry, hand-troweled natural stucco, weathered oak siding from locally storm-felled trees
All landscapes look better with big rocks. Nice work Brendan Butler Landscapes
Collaborative landscape design with cor-ten planters by West Architecture Studio and Brendan Butler
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
- West Architecture Studio
- Brendan Butler
Builder
- Post and Beam Builders
Photographer
- Galina Coada
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Square Feet
3000