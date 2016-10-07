10 Things You Didn't Know About Poul Kjærholm

In Denmark, design is in the country's DNA. During the 20th century, modern giants like Arne Jacobsen, Hans Wegner, and Finn Juhl brought industry and Nordic craft together. While these architects and designers mainly focused on wood frames, molded veneers, and paper cord seating, there was one designer from this era who deliberately went against the grain. If you aren't familiar with designer Poul Kjærholm, the engineering prowess exemplified by his classic steel furniture will certainly leave an impression. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the PK22 lounge chair and the PK61 coffee table, arguably his most popular pieces, with manufacturer Fritz Hansen. To celebrate, here are some aspects of Kjærholm's life you might not have known about.

1. The Heavy Metal Carpenter