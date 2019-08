Exhibited between the PK24 and the PK25, the PK91 is Kjærholm's homage to the Danish designer Kaare Klint. As an influential professor at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Klint produced a number of important designs, most notably the Safari Chair in 1933. A stool by the professor made from the same material, canvas and wood, is said to have inspired Kjærholm to make his own folding stool in his preferred industrial materials.