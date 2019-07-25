10 Prefab Barn Companies That Bring DIY to Home Building
Exclusive + Prefab Homes

10 Prefab Barn Companies That Bring DIY to Home Building

Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker
No longer restricted to the habitation of cows, sheep, tractors, or potatoes, a prefabricated barn can be a useful and versatile addition to any property. It can even become your new countryside home, with options that can make it more modern than you thought was possible.

Today, a wide array of companies manufacture and deliver prefab kits, which can potentially make the barn-building experience a DIY project. Here are a few outstanding solutions. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.