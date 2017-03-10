View Photos
These 10 Refreshed Barns Bring Modern Living to the Countryside
By Sarah Chappell –
When you imagine a barn, what comes to mind? It's most likely a red, wooden building with a gambrel roof—but today, they've come a long way from simply being an expected element of farm living.
In fact, the form, function, and appearance of many barns have been reimagined for modern living, transcending their purely functional capacity and becoming comfortable, appealing structures for modern dwellers. Take a look at this roundup of 10 examples that will make you yearn for a country life.
Cover photo by Brian W. Ferry
