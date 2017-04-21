A Y chandelier by Douglas and Bec hangs above a vintage table and chairs.
The back staircase abuts a glass facade overlooking the backyard, allowing plenty of light into the kitchen area above. The art hanging on the wall is by artist Julie Thevenot.
Wynants grew up sailing, and he created the piece to suggest “a moment of togetherness...the way one might gather at the back of the boat, to talk and drink.” A side view of the house captures a glimpse of what he calls “the monolith.”
“To be able to respect the ‘massiveness’ of the roof, making bigger windows would be wrong, because we would lose the character of the farm,” Wynants explains. “Therefore, I was looking for other ways to collect light. At this spot you had the big barn doors at both sides: This is the economical axis of the farm. This I kept, as my own design office is right under this volume. It keeps the sun out, so I have a splendid view when I’m working—I never need sun shades.”
Wynants grew up sailing, and he created the piece to suggest "a moment of togetherness...the way one might gather at the back of the boat, to talk and drink." A side view of the house captures a glimpse of what he calls "the monolith."
Duchess Mansion, outdoor spa
Duchess Mansion, patio space
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
The addition’s two stories of cedar-framed sliding doors and window provide generous views of the house’s prized jacaranda tree. The addition’s polished concrete floor and white cladding extend into the garden, drawing occupants to the serene rear porch. There, they can relax on stools designed by Alvar Aalto and Charles Wilson while admiring the luscious greenery.
The façade of the interwar dwelling was painted bright white and left largely unchanged, with a sole burst of color coming from a yellow DesignByThem “tomtom” letterbox. Though the extension is invisible from the street, architect Christopher Polly says it provides “significant additional freedom for the owners and their three young children to grow into.”
Like their request, the design the couple chose, the more dramatic of those proposed by Samaha and Hart, called for a complete renovation of the home, save the two front rooms and front facade. "The house has a split personality," Samaha says. "We kept the front the same, but tried to make it look even better than before, then opened up the rest of the house and brought in a lot of light." Photo by Sharon Risedorph
In 2006, when couple Barnaby Grist and Ellen Goldberg hired Bassel Samaha and Heather Hart, of Samaha + Hart Architecture, they came to the husband-wife design team with big plans. The couple wanted to keep the existing facade as well as the two rooms that flanked the front door true to their early-1900s design, but completely renovate the rest in a modern style. "They were pretty adventurous," Samaha recalls. "They wanted what was new to be really different." Photo courtesy of Samaha + Hart Architecture
Jean Verville architecte designed FAHOUSE, a residence burrowed in the middle of a hemlock forest in Eastern Townships, Canada. The design takes inspiration from the archetypal figure of a house and doubles it with two triangular prism forms that are connected – almost like two trees growing towards the sky.
Milman Road Renovation: Street View The final plan had to balance the client’s desire for an extension that broke down the “cellular” structure of the home—built during an era of fireplaces and chimneys, heating costs alone made the floorplan the antithesis of open—with the planner’s desire for historical continuity. Photos by Syte Architecture
Milman Road Renovation The Syte Architecture team referenced the past while assembling the two-story addition, cladding the exterior in zinc and reused brick from the original wall so it blended with the express chimneys and surrounding structures. Photos by Syte Achitecture
Another home by WT Architecture, The Mill is a former threshing mill transformed into a modern holiday home. Abandoned for 70 years prior to its renovation, the structure required significant work. The majority of the interior spaces are open-concept and lined with plywood and pine planks, and additional windows allow for views to the valley.
The White House was originally built in the mid-1700s on the Isle of Coll, but was subsequently abandoned for over 150 years. With only ruins remaining, the owners enlisted WT Architecture to complete a renovation that would incorporate what was left of the former structure with a modern and low-impact home. The result is a stunning mix of the original stone façade with new large windows that frame the ocean view.
On the back facade, cement render and black-painted steel update the existing terra-cotta roof tiles. Custom glass doors fabricated by TCM Building Group open onto the garden, where a stone path leads to a new building housing Kate’s studio and Tom’s wine cellar.
The house is located on a tight site surrounded by a brick wall.
The team carried the concept of contrast through the exterior, juxtaposing the home’s 125-year-old red brick façade with vertical, black-stained cedar cladding at the back. “We wanted to celebrate the old alongside the new,” Dubbeldam says. Since the house is so well insulated, the extra heat that dark exteriors typically draw doesn’t penetrate beyond the boards’ surface.
“Sustainability is very important to us,” lead architect Heather Dubbeldam says. “It is easy to design with passive systems, to use passive sustainable principles to influence the design and layout of the house.” Her team reduced the need for air conditioning and artificial lighting through carefully positioned doors and windows that draw in natural light and breeze. New insulation, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and low-energy lighting also minimize the homeowners’ dependence on utilities.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
BauLinder Haus is located just a couple of houses away from a landmark Kansas City area home designed by Bauhaus architect, Marcel Breuer. BauLinder Haus was inspired by the modernist details of its prevalent neighbor. #exterior #bauhaus #wood #kansascity #baulinderhaus #hufft Photo credit by Mike Sinclair
Thick, round, black, and as demonstrated here, equally dapper whether worn on the face or forehead.
