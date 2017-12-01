These 9 Spaces Show How to Rock a Monochromatic Color Scheme

It’s no surprise: when most people decorate, they tend to focus on neutrals with a few pops of color or a feature wall or two throughout the space in order to give it personality. Rarely are entire rooms decorated in a monochromatic fashion, with one color acting as the base for nearly all the elements. But with a little variety in the tones and shades of the color, and an overall minimalist aesthetic that lets the color do the talking rather than focusing on multiple pieces of furniture, monochromatic spaces can be surprisingly sophisticated, calming, and daring. Take a look as we review nine of our favorites.