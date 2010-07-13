From the “Make Your Own Luck” desk: In June, the Toronto- and New York-based architects George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg opened the new furniture showroom-cum-gallery they designed for Avenue Road, in Toronto’s revivifying Leslieville district. As entrepreneurial as they are creative, Yabu and Pushelberg own the building (an architecturally significant, century-old former gasworks), hold a half-interest in Avenue Road itself, a company which markets an extensive but well-edited line of contemporary as well as classic furnishings and objects – and have several Yabu Pushelberg-designed pieces on offer in Avenue Road’s collection. With that much business incentive, small wonder that YP’s elegant renovation turned out so well.

