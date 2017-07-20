10 Homes With Clever Storage Solutions

Each day, we accumulate more and more possessions, all of which need to be stored away somehow. This is an even bigger challenge as families expand and sections of the home need to be set aside for the children’s things. In many cities, the size of apartments and houses are getting smaller, and many of us are choosing to live small because of the benefits the lifestyle offers. All of these factors mean one thing: storage space is prime real estate.



Here, we look at how creative homeowners and architects have maximized storage spaces in their homes with smart solutions.