Family House with a Secret Room

The owners of the house, empty-nesters who have three kids in college, "asked for a small and rustic modern cabin that would be flexible enough to accommodate the kids and their friends," says DeForest. "The challenge for us was to design a small house that could sleep from two to 15 people!" Part of the architects' solution was a secret room, hidden behind a bookshelf.

With a gentle push, the bookshelf swings open on hinges to reveal a secret media room. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

At first glance, this bookshelf looks like a completely normal built-in...

The shelf swings in to reveal a large media room equipped for sleeping and movie-watching, with couches and a Murphy bed.

A view of the bookshelf in situ, sited discretely at the edge of the family's open-plan living space. Photo Categories: