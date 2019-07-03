Throughout his life, Frank Lloyd Wright designed over 400 built structures, many of which have been cemented in the canon of modern architecture. Wright’s homes, in particular, demonstrate his Usonian ideals and principles of organic architecture: integrated modestly in their surroundings, built with natural materials, and open in plan, they promote a thoughtful, intentional, connected lifestyle. Wright fans who want to experience these masterpieces for themselves will be glad to know that many of his residences are open for visits or available to rent. Eppstein House Galesburg, Michigan

Built in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the ranch-style home is an exemplary representation of Prairie School-style architecture and Usonian thinking. Constructed by the original homeowners, the midcentury residence displays a history of care and thoughtfulness in every detail. The home has been completely renovated and furnished, staying true to the original era of the home and preserving the handiwork, craft, and brilliance of the original. The massive undertaking was led by husband-and-wife team Tony Hillebrandt and Marika Broere after careful research and conversations with previous residents. The result is a beautiful restoration which respects the history of the home. Reservations are $340 per night. Mäntylä House Acme, Pennsylvania

Frank Lloyd Wright's Mäntylä House—Finnish for "house among the pines"—was threatened by an encroaching development before being relocated to Polymath Park in Pennsylvania. Aside from the concrete block, floor slab, and roof rafters, the entire home was transplanted. President of Usonian Preservation Tom Papinchak and his team worked from multiple versions of prints and created their own set of drawings on site. Some modernization occurred to ensure longevity of the home, including mechanical and plumbing upgrades, and as Tom reminds, Wright was always a proponent of state-of-the-art materials and sustainability.

Reservations start at $475 per night. Tours are available May—November. Admission is $22 for adults and $16 for youth (9-12). Robie House Chicago, Illinois

Following a painstaking, multimillion-dollar restoration, this masterpiece has been restored to its former glory and reopened to the public with newly expanded tour offerings. The Frederick C. Robie House, widely considered to be the epitome of Prairie style, was completed in 1910 as a private residence near the University of Chicago’s Hyde Park campus. Additionally, several pieces of original furniture, including the home’s dining table and chairs as well as the main floor‘s guest room furniture, are newly on display as part of a loan from the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago. Visitors can discover Robie House and learn about neighboring buildings during a new, 30-minute guided audio tour of the exterior. Expanded 50- and 90-minute tours that include the interior of the home are also available. Seth Peterson Cottage Mirror Lake, Wisconsin

Seth Peterson Cottage in Mirror Lake, Wisconsin

This tiny house set on the bucolic Mirror Lake in Wisconsin is balanced on the edge of a steep hill and measures only 880 square feet. The "flying roof" seems to hang in space without support. Wright was already in his 90s when Seth Peterson asked him to design the cottage, and the 1958 building was Wright’s last Wisconsin project. Wright died in April 1959, before construction was completed. Reservations start at $300 per night. The Seth Peterson Cottage is open for tours the second Sunday of each month from 1:00 to 3:30 PM. The admission fee is $5 for adults, children 12 and under and Seth Peterson Conservancy members are free. Emil Bach House Chicago, Illinois

Emil Bach House in Chicago, Illinois

Although primarily an event space, the Emil Bach House in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood is also available for rent. Designed in 1915 for the president of a brick company, the classic late Prairie-style home is designed with flat overhanging roofs and a short series of geometric cubes. The home recently underwent a two-year renovation and is now fully restored with original elements. Reservations start at around $480 per night. Admission for tours is $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (65+), and military. Palmer House Ann Arbor, Michigan

Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan

The Palmer House was built for William and Mary Palmer during the early 1950s, and is one of Wright's last residential masterpieces. Completely secluded and nestled against the northeast side of the beautiful Nichols Arboretum, the house is only a five minute drive (or 20 minute walk) to downtown Ann Arbor. The 2,000-square-foot home is furnished with a collection of Wright-designed furniture and even includes a teahouse. The signature Wright design complements the sylvan setting with bold triangular geometry and a cantilevered overhang. Reservations start at around $412 per night. Louis Penfield House Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Louis Penfield House in Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Each home that Wright designed was unique to its circumstances, and the Penfield House was no exception. Set on 30 acres in Lake County, Ohio, the 1950 home has taller ceilings and an elongated profile to accommodate the client Louis Penfield—who was six foot eight. Reservations start at $300 per night. Talesin West Scottsdale, Arizona

Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona

Built in 1937, Taliesin West was an experiment in desert living that evolved at the hands of Wright and his apprentices until he passed in 1959. Meant to be a refuge from the harsh winters of the Midwest, the complex—which grew to include a drafting studio, dining facilities, three theaters, a workshop, Wright’s office and private living quarters, and apprentice and staff residences—takes direct inspiration from the arid landscape. Over the years, Wright continually rethought previous design solutions and rebuilt sections of Taliesin West with the assistance of his apprentices. Today, the complex continues to be the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and School of Architecture. Tours of Taliesin West start at $25 for general admission. Smith House Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Smith House in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

According to the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research, "school teachers Sara Stein Smith and Melvyn Maxwell Smith, undeterred by their modest salaries and guided by a shared love of architecture, met Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin in 1941 and commissioned a custom home." The Smith House in Bloomfield Hills offers tours of the Usonian home and narrates the couple’s story. Tours are offered from May through November at $35 for general admission and $20 for students. Gordon House Silverton, Oregon

Gordon House in Silverton, Oregon

The only residence in Oregon by Wright, the Gordon House was designed in 1957 for Evelyn and Conrad Gordon and finished in 1963 (four years after Wright’s death). Originally located adjacent to the Willamette River near Wilsonville, the home is now located within the Oregon Garden in Silverton, Oregon. When its 2001 owners planned to tear it down, the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy obtained a three-month reprieve to dismantle and relocate it. The house, another example of Wright's Usonian vision for America, opened one year later—and is the only publicly accessible Frank Lloyd Wright home in the Pacific Northwest. Reservations for meetings, receptions, and social events start at $300. Fallingwater Mill Run, Pennsylvania

Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania

The legendary Fallingwater residence—built in 1936 and weekend home to Edgar J. Kaufmann's family from 1937 until 1963— is a masterpiece of three concrete, steel, and glass levels that project over a 30-foot waterfall. Tours run from March 9 through December 31. Admission is $30 for adults, $18 for your (ages 6-12). Hollyhock House Los Angeles, California

Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, California

As Wright’s first L.A. project, the iconic Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921 and was filled with challenges from beginning to end. Enter Aline Barnsdall, the wealthy oil heiress and arts patron who held the dream of having a live-in venue to produce her own avant-garde plays. Wright wanted to create a design that would be defined by the region and that took advantage of Southern California's temperate climate. To do this, each interior space is echoed with an exterior space in the form of pergolas, porches, outdoor sleeping quarters, glass doors, and rooftop terraces that look out to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Angeles Basin.

Self-guided or docent-led tours are available year-round. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for seniors (65+) and students, and free for children under 12. Cornwell House Waimea, Hawaii

Cornwell House in Waimea, Hawaii

The only Frank Lloyd Wright–designed home in Hawaii captures not only the architect's signature style, but also the spirit of its location—with an outdoor lava-rock hot tub overlooking the ocean and breathtaking, panoramic mountain views of three of the Big Island’s awe-inspiring volcanoes (Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, and Hualalai). The 1995 home was commissioned by Sanderson Sims in partnership with Taliesin Associated Architects, John Rattenbury, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Originally conceived for the Cornwell Family in Pennsylvania in 1954, the 3,700-square-foot, passive solar hemicycle home embodies the architect's principles of organic architecture in which the structure blends harmoniously with the natural landscape. Reservations are $800 per night. Elam House Austin, Minnesota

Elam House in Austin, Minnesota

The uniquely large Elam House is a Usonian Home located in Southern Minnesota and is one of only 13 Wright homes in the state. Built in 1951, the home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, two living rooms with soaring ceilings, a cantilevered balcony, over 100 windows, rare white cypress wood and massive limestone piers, and stonework comparable to Wright's home Taliesin East. Guests can book a stay at the one-bedroom guest house on the property and enjoy private tours of the main house.

Reservations start at $250 per night. Tours are only available to overnight guests. Laurent House Rockford, Illinois

Laurent House in Rockford, Illinois

As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs to create an accessible design that was decades ahead of his time, including thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house.

Public tours are offered each Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Reservations are $20. Private tours are offered with advanced reservation. Schwartz House Two Rivers, Wisconsin

Schwartz House in Two Rivers, Wisconsin

Also known as Still Bend, Schwartz House was designed as part of a LIFE Magazine competition in 1938, in which the publication commissioned eight architects to design a "dream house" for four typical American families. The design became reality when Bernard Schwartz commissioned the architect to build the home for his family in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Modified for the site, the 1940 house boasts classic Wright touches like red tidewater cypress board, huge windows, and interiors in harmony with the natural surroundings. Reservations start at $425 per night.

Admission for an approximately one-hour tour is $15. Children are free. Duncan House Acme, Pennsylvania

Duncan House in Acme, Pennsylvania

Built in 1957, this home was saved and dismantled at its original location in Illinois and relocated to its current location in Acme, Pennsylvania—only 30 minutes from the iconic Fallingwater. The Duncan House shares the 100-acre Polymath Park with three other homes for rent, designed by Wright’s apprentices.

Reservations start at $399 per night. Tours are available May—November. Admission is $26 for adults and $16 for youth (9-12). Dr. Richard Davis House Woodside, Indiana

Dr. Richard Davis House in Woodside, Indiana

The Dr. Richard Davis House, also known as "Woodside," is situated on a wooded two-acre lot in an established and conveniently located neighborhood in Woodside, Indiana. This unique home, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places, was built in 1952 and has been completely renovated by the current owner.

Reservations start at about $400 per night. Spring House Tallahassee, Florida

Spring House in Tallahassee, Florida