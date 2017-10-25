10 Dreamy Parisian Homes

Paris, also known as "The City of Light", is a breathtaking city. Full of incredible architecture, savory food, delicious wine, and legendary art, it is a guarantee that you will enjoy yourself in this romantic city.



Step inside ten chic Parisian homes that we can't get enough of.

The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery & Cie. Photo Categories: Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample "The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom," Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity. Photo Categories: Going for Gold

A small Parisian kitchen The metal-topped side table is from Roche’s grandparents’ house and the lamp is vintage Vico Magistretti for Artemide. #ChezMarieSixtine #Paris #France #designmilk Simply Paris

The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand. The addition of custom steel-and-glass windows significantly opened up the apartment, adding visibility and light between spaces in this family-centric environment. Muted blues and grays in pastel tones keep the space feeling soft, cool, and relaxed, while the Conran Pembury sofa, La Redoute tables, and Petite Friture pendants add a distinctly contemporary air. A simple poster with bold colors adds to the industrial character of this Paris abode. Photo by Céline Clanet. A Smeg refrigerator is one of a series of red accents that punctuate the black-and-white space. The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.