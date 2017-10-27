10 Cozy Spaces and 15 Products to Help You Get Ready For Fall
10 Cozy Spaces and 15 Products to Help You Get Ready For Fall

By Kate Reggev
When it comes to saying goodbye to summer, just remember the magical feeling that autumn can provide—thanks to the changing leaves, approaching holidays, and the chance to start getting cozy for the rest of the year.

We hate to say it, but summer is on its way out, and the only thing that makes us feel better is knowing that fall is just around the corner, with its golden hues, brisk weather, and toasty fireplaces. Read on for some of the layered, textured, and warm spaces that are helping us get in the fall spirit—and scroll to the bottom to shop 15 of our favorite fall picks.

1. Mezzanine-Level Bedroom by David Popadich

Plywood-covered walls and French oak floorboards make this attic-level bedroom in New Zealand feel warm and cozy. Low walls and high ceilings, along with great lighting, keep the space golden and bright, instead of dark and gloomy.

A compact interior with a black fireplace feels simultaneously cozy and boundless, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to views of the mountains of Washington state. The cork flooring, weathered steel, and wood walls contrast with the raised, open ceiling for the perfect mix of warm and minimalist, open and enclosed.

In Amsterdam, architect Pieter Weijnen designed a hovering, blue-green ceiling composed of copper plates for his dining room. The curved shape of the mass, in concert with the knotted wood of the stairs and walls in the space, creates a sense of being enveloped in warm-toned, handmade textures and materials.

The interior of an old stone farmhouse in the Italian countryside was completely renovated with an all-white interior, save for the original wood ceiling. Even the small, minimalist fireplace and hearth contrast with the wood ceiling. Together, they bring a sense of modern coziness to the space.&nbsp;

A walnut-wrapped nook in the living room of an apartment renovation in San Francisco by SF Design Build includes a built-in window seat that's complete with plush cushions and pillows. Multiple windows and a wall-mounted light ensure that the space receives plenty of light.

In a 1940 home designed by modernist Joseph Esherick, the interiors are wrapped in hemlock, but the high ceiling, large windows, and plush textiles of the carpet and chairs keep the space fresh, bright, and comfortable.

In building their own home in Houston, Texas, design duo Vivi Nguyen-Robertson and Christopher Robertson created a library with white walls and shelving, complete with a wood-lined reading niche—the perfect spot to cuddle up with a good book (and maybe a dog or two).

Wide shiplap boards were reclaimed from the renovation of a 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas. At the head of the bed, the wood acts as a focal point and brings a warmth to the space that's complemented by a rustic bedside table, a sheepskin throw on a chair, and an inviting bed layered with blankets and pillows.

A rustic, English basement-level dining room in Brooklyn balances dark and light with bright white walls, wood cabinets, and an exposed-wood beam ceiling. An icy blue Kartell FL/Y pendant light adds a distinctly contemporary touch.

Cross sections of tree trunks line the walls of this German-style beer house in Melbourne, Australia. With various types of wood used throughout the space, the effect is multidimensional and complex, yet still warm and approachable. It's the perfect place to welcome in fall.

Shop to Get Fall-Ready

Areaware Totem Pillar Candles (Set of 3)
Areaware Totem Pillar Candles (Set of 3)
Food52
These sculptural candles made from unscented paraffin wax are so pretty we almost don’t want to light them—they’re like small artworks unto themselves (the candle forms were originally created by turning beeswax on a lathe).
Shop
The Citizenry Estrellas Rug
The Citizenry Estrellas Rug
The Citizenry
This exquisite handwoven wool rug artfully mixes modern geometric design with the smooth flat-weave of traditional Peruvian style.
Shop
Parachute Waffle Slippers
Parachute Waffle Slippers
Parachute
Comfortable, convenient and equipped with a ribbed rubber sole for grip, these cushioned slippers are perfect for hanging out at home.
Shop
Sir Madam Georgian Wood Candlesticks
Sir Madam Georgian Wood Candlesticks
Food52
By candlelight. A pair of candlesticks may be classic, but when it comes to candlelight, we say the brighter the better.
Shop
East Fork Mug
East Fork Mug
East Fork
Mugs are one of those things that tend to pile up in your cupboard. You get one from a gift shop at a National Park, another at a holiday gift exchange, another at a craft fair.
Shop
Parachute Windowpane Alpaca Throw
Parachute Windowpane Alpaca Throw
Parachute
Wonderfully warm and fluffy, this alpaca throw is an instant classic. Ideal for gifting or cuddling up at home. Take it from bed to sofa, and back to bed again.
Shop