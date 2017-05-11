Chenery Street Remodel
SF Design Build was hired to turn this existing two unit property into one large cohesive home for a young family of four. A full "down-to-the-studs" remodel, we opened up the top level to create a more family-friendly functional layout. This involved moving the kitchen and adding a private master suite and home office area as well as filling in a light well to create a laundry area in the kids/guest bathroom.
New windows were added to capture the views from the living area and all existing windows were replaced with custom to match existing. Large solid wood barn doors create the option of privacy or open space for both the downstairs family room as well as the master suite.
A walnut wrapped cozy built-in living area window seat.
Fresh white kitchen with warm wood wrapped island, black cabinet pulls and Dwell patterns Heath tile backsplash .
A kitchen is kept light and bright with white cabinets with dark hardware, white countertops, and a geometric patterned backsplash in a range of whites, creams, and beiges from Dwell patterns Heath tile backsplash.
A full wall of built-in storage cabinets accented with walnut and oil-rubbed bronze hardware.
A full wall of built-in storage cabinets accented with walnut and oil-rubbed bronze hardware. A large walnut sliding barn door leads to the master suite and office areas.
The dining area is positioned off of the kitchen and next to the living area to create open, flexible space. Behind the dining table, open stairs lead down to the family room on the ground floor. A small roof deck is also accessible off the dining area.
The kids bedrooms are located off of the upstairs living area.
An existing lightwell was filled-in to create space for a concealed laundry area at the rear of the main bathroom. Soft natural light pours in from the skylight over the tub.
A fireplace and cabinets were removed from the window wall in the new master suite area to create a room large enough for a king size bed.
Located on the ground floor, the family room has a large barn door that can be closed to create a guest suite for visitors.
The ground floor entry was once a mix and match of different flooring materials and floor level heights. All the details were though out to create a functional, one-level space with new white oak flooring and stair treads to match the upstairs rooms.
Credits
- Modern Kids