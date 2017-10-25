View Photos
10 Best Modern Kitchens
By Byron Loker
More often than not, the kitchen is the heart of the home—and thus should be just as much livable as it is functional.
Below, we revisited a few of our favorite modern kitchens to inspire your renovation dreams.
Carpenter Crisow von Schulz's Elm Tree Enclave
