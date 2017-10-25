10 Best Modern Kitchens

To impart a high-design feel to the kitchen in a renovated Los Feliz house, architect Mike Jacobs wrapped cabinetry from Ikea with a marble countertop and designed built-in bookshelves around the space to help unify the area. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid. The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.