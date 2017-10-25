10 Best Modern Kitchens
Kitchen

10 Best Modern Kitchens

By Byron Loker
More often than not, the kitchen is the heart of the home—and thus should be just as much livable as it is functional.

Below, we revisited a few of our favorite modern kitchens to inspire your renovation dreams.

Carpenter Crisow von Schulz's Elm Tree Enclave

Carpenter Crisow von Schulz constructed these cabinets from a single elm tree. The organically curving lines were intended as a contrast to the rectilinear architecture of the houseboat. The ABK extractor unit allows maximum headroom and preserves the spacious feeling.

In the kitchen, artist Riley McFerrin installed custom floating shelves.

The kitchen of the Devis-Purdy house in Los Angeles features dual bursts of color and light. Though the appliances and cabinets are well presented in their own right, it's the super-saturated jolt of a wall and soft, abundant light that make the room. &nbsp; &nbsp;

This new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.

Riffing on the Los Angeles phenomenon of people "murdering out" their cars—that is, removing all the trim and blacking everything out—architect Barbara Bestor and craftsman Eric Lamers covered most surfaces in this Los Angeles kitchen with matte black laminate, including the fridge and the overhead cabinets.

In this New York kitchen, every inch is used maximally, from the built-in double-decker Miele oven to the Sub-Zero fridge and freezer under the counter, distributed between four unobtrusive drawers.The Arclinea kitchen system includes an integrated lighting and power strip, which brightens the worktop and negates the need for jutting wall outlets. &nbsp;

In one Danish family's green-home prototype, the kitchen receives tons of natural light thanks to triple-glazed, argon-filled windows and their super-insulated frames. Sophie sits at the Nava dining table in the kitchen, which is flanked by Gubi chairs and illuminated by the Aeros light by Ross Lovegrove for Louis Poulsen.

IdeaPaint recruited their onsite artist, Derek Cascio, to create a special wall for kids to color and scribble on in the Modern Family Pavilion.

This formerly dark basement kitchen now feels much lighter, thanks to the addition of white oak floor boards, bright plaster walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in garden views.

To impart a high-design feel to the kitchen in a renovated Los Feliz house, architect Mike Jacobs wrapped cabinetry from Ikea with a marble countertop and designed built-in bookshelves around the space to help unify the area. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid. The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.

