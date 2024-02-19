No, 83 Isn’t Too Old to Renovate. Just Ask San Francisco Resident Roberta Gordon
After inheriting her family’s hillside home, the retired teacher made adjustments that would support her lifestyle for the years to come.
Text by
Photos by
Roberta Gordon, 83 and widowed, realized during her early 20s that the ranch-style hillside home built by her father, an electrical contractor, was not accessible. She watched her aging parents struggle with the steep location and the home’s many stairs. Even though "they had added weird ramps," Roberta recalls, "I saw how difficult it was for them get older there."
Zahid Sardar
Zahid Sardar is an author specializing in architecture, interiors, and design. He currently writes the Material World column for the San Francisco Chronicle.
