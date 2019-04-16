Subscribe
Wendell Burnette Architects
Stories
This House Doesn't Hold Back and Embraces the Desert
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.
Margot Dougherty
Geometric Pool with a View in Phoenix
Perched on picturesque Echo Mountain in Phoenix, this Wendell Burnette-designed desert home featured from our Indoor Outdoor...
Eujin Rhee