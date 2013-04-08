KOR's Kickstarter: Nava Filtering Water Bottle

KOR Water has launched what it hopes will be the "bottled water killer," Nava , on Kickstarter. The brand—known for its popular candy-colored water "hydration vessels"—has garnered 244 pledges for $11,186 of its $50,000 goal thus far today in a pre-sale effort.

The Nava—the product of two years of research and development—features a unique ergonomic mouthpiece that doesn't require sucking or squeezing; a hands-free design with a flip top, push-button cap that protects the mouthpiece when not in use; and an eco-friendly coconut filtration system.

Nava will be available in July and comes with a subscription service for filters.