MANIFESTO Architecture and Modern Atlanta Announce MA Prize 2013: 'Share'

The MA Prize competition will be judged by a select group of internationally respected designers and experts and the winner will be announced at Atlanta's Design in Human Week 2013.

This year's competition aims to highlight "bold and innovative design projects that allow us a fresh perspective on the idea of 'SHARE', or ‘SHIFT’ the way we perceive ‘SHARE’. We commonly understand the idea of share as a fairly simple concept: when two different parts interact with each other to produce a new outcome."

The first deadline, for questions, is April 12; deadlines for early and regular registration and project submission are April 22 and May 7. The winner will be announced May 20, with the selected project to be exhibited at the Atlanta Decorative Art Center in Atlanta, Georgia June 6-8. Both individuals and teams are invited to compete. The official announcement specifies that "ideas of all scales and typologies are eligible, whether it is a space, product, system or experience, as long as it responds to a need for inclusiveness, coexistence and empowerment. Submissions can be built or conceptual, but must have a potential to be realized."

For more information, visit MA Prize 2013.